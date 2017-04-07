Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Break Up After 3 Years of Dating

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and More Stars Attend Opening Night of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's World Tour
Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have called it quits.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and actress have broken up, a source close to Rodgers confirmed to E! News. According to the source, they were "just on two different pages in life."
"It was Olivia that called the break," the insider said, adding that they still communicate, but the breakup has been hard on both of them.
While the exes spend time apart, the source wouldn't rule out a potential rekindling. "They were great together—never had fights, so getting back together can be possible, but as of now, they need time," the source added.
CYVR / AKM-GSI
They were last spotted together on Valentine's Day, with Rodgers carrying a large bouquet of flowers. E! News confirmed the two were dating in May 2014, after reportedly meeting at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
The breakup comes as a bit of a surprise considering the couple sparked rumors of a possible engagement in late January when the Ocean's Eight star was spotted with a diamond ring on her right hand.
However, their public life together was not without a few hurdles. After the athlete's younger brother Jordan Rodgers revealed a family rift while competing on the 12th season of The Bachelorette, unconfirmed reports claimed Munn was the source of the family drama. The typically private pair never addressed the allegations publicly.
Wireimage/Samsung
Munn also had to defend herself against journalists and Internet trolls who blamed her for her boyfriend's performance on the field.
While they faced naysayers in the spotlight, behind the scenes, the two became a family with help from a furry friend.
"Chance made us a family…he and Aaron have changed my life in every way. My world has become so much brighter, sweeter and lovelier," Munn told Good Housekeeping in 2015 of their rescue dog. "I feel grounded with them in my life."
"Aaron is different than every other man I've ever met," she continued. "There's so much I could say. Everything a good person can be, he is."
People was first to report the split.