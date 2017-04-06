Wine Lovers, Rejoice! You Can Now Buy Rosé in a 40-Ounce Bottle

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and More Stars Attend Opening Night of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's World Tour
Happy Thirstday Thursday to all!
As any wine lover knows, rosé season is right around the corner. Fortunately, a company has come out with new 40-ounce bottles perfect for music festivals, nights by the beach or wherever life takes you in the coming weeks.
According to social media, the genius product line comes to us from Forty Ounce Wines who also have Muscadet french wine.
Before you run to your local liquor store, there's some information you may want to know.
According to Cosmopolitan, the rosé forties are for sale in New York City with California, Colorado and Pennsylvania being supplied soon.
Creator Patrick Cappiello later warned the publication that the company only produced 1,200 cases from the 2016 vintage.
In other words, they are going to be gone before you know it.
As for the price tag with these tasty beverages, Patrick revealed on Instagram that one wine shop in the Big Apple is selling each bottle for a cool $16. Yah, we'll take a few please for the coming months.
While we still have some questions—why didn't anyone think of this before?!—we're going to savor the flavor news before the weekend kicks off.
And remember friends, always drink responsibly.