Wine Lovers, Rejoice! You Can Now Buy Rosé in a 40-Ounce Bottle

Happy Thirstday Thursday to all!

As any wine lover knows, rosé season is right around the corner. Fortunately, a company has come out with new 40-ounce bottles perfect for music festivals, nights by the beach or wherever life takes you in the coming weeks.

According to social media, the genius product line comes to us from Forty Ounce Wines who also have Muscadet french wine.

Before you run to your local liquor store, there's some information you may want to know.

According to Cosmopolitan, the rosé forties are for sale in New York City with California, Colorado and Pennsylvania being supplied soon.