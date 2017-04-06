Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Admits Doing Reality TV With Her Mom Again "Was the Toughest Decision of My Life"

When it comes to reality TV, some stars don't fight with their friends. They fight with their family.

With the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition getting closer and closer, some fans are wondering why Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett would agree to participate with her estranged mother.

As it turns out, the decision was no easy task.

"The decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life," Kendra shared with E! News exclusively this week. "It really truly was."

"Doing Marriage Boot Camp with [my husband] Hank Baskett was easy," she continued. "It was challenging while being there but it was an easy decision to make. Yes, of course, let's do it, whatever."