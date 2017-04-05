3 Days, 3 Ways: Yes, You Can Wear Lingerie at a Festival

Have you tried wearing your lingerie in public?

It's a very of-the-moment trend. If you've been flirting with the idea of wearing your boudoir getup out and about, there's no better time to give it a whirl than during festival season. Risqué? Yes. However, if you pair your bralette, bodysuit or other sultry staple with something a little more daytime-friendly, you'll see just how easy it is to pull off.

One way to show a little less skin (but still feel sexy), is to layer a slinky cami over a basic T-shirt. Pick any color you want; just keep it neutral—so that your cami stands out. You can pair the look with your go-to jeans or a flirty pair of shorts—your choice. And don't forget to play up the flirty vibes with statement accessories, like oversized, cat-eye sunnies and lace-up booties.

Shop the Look: Topshop White T, Madewell Vintage Jeans, Brandi Melville Blush Lace Top, Mercer Edit Lace Front Angle Boots, BP White Sunglasses