Ivanka Trump's $740 Million World: How the First Daughter Transplanted Her Life to Washington Without Missing a Beat So Far

Ivanka Trump has gone from fashion and business mogul to the equivalent of a glorified volunteer, but she's never been more powerful and her life has never been richer—on multiple levels.

The 35-year-old first daughter and husband Jared Kushner didn't think twice about uprooting their lives in New York and moving their young family to Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States.

Kushner was a shoo-in for a post in Trump's White House from day one—he's now a senior adviser to the president—and despite her insistence last year that she was going to "be a daughter," not a member of Dad's administration, it quickly became apparent that Ivanka would be right in the thick of things as well.

Ivanka's increased visibility in Washington has been received with mixed reviews, to say the least. A recent report that she and Kushner together combine for an estimated $740 million in business holdings hasn't helped her popularity with those who charge that nepotism is winning the day. (Already the White House had to cite the president's "special hiring authority" in explaining Kushner's job.)