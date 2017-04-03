Bob Harper Opens Up in the First Interview After His Heart Attack: ''I've Been on an Emotional Roller Coaster''

Bob Harper is slowly working on recovering after suffering a heart attack in February, but he still can't shake the emotions that came with it.

The former Biggest Loser host sat down with Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show in his first interview following the health scare, which will air on Tuesday. However, ahead of the tell-all, he opened up to the outlet about his recovery so far.

"I've been on an emotional roller coaster," Harper told Today. "I've had to work on my meditation and just really take care of myself in any and every way I can during this process. I try to stay positive."