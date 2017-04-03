Did 13 Reasons Why Leave You Depressed? The Stars Have a Message for You

If you finished 13 Reasons Why then you probably feel like you need a hug, and want to give somebody a hug. Basically hugs all around.

The intensely heavy teen drama from Netflix about a high school girl, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who commits suicide and leaves 13 tapes for her classmates, explaining her decision, tackles a variety of subjects from rape and bullying to drug-use and school violence.

Spoilers for the series, which includes Selena Gomez, her mom Mandy Teefey, Brian Yorkey and Tom McCarthy among its executive producers, follow.