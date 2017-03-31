Bob Harper Has No Time for Haters After His Heart Attack: ''Do You and I'll Do Me''

Bob Harper has a different perspective on life after suffering a heart attack earlier this year, and one of the things he won't stand for is negativity.
The former Biggest Loser host took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of his veggie burger, and while there was no meat on his plate, it served as a PSA for anyone looking to critique his food choices.
"Today's lunch, I started with a split pea soup and went with the veggie burger with asparagus," he wrote. "On a side note, to all the vegans out there that follow me and tell me that I'm gonna have another heart attack if I continue to eat fish, PLEASE refrain from posting those awful comments. They are just plain hateful and mean."
He added, "I will continue to do what my doctors feel is right for me in my situation so please just unfollow me instead. In the words of one of my best friends, you do you and I'll do me."
He also made sure to add the hashtags, "#heartattacksurvivor #noroomforhaters."
Meanwhile, Harper suffered his heart attack in late February and has been working on recovering ever since.
However, before the health scare, a source told us, "There were some warning signs in the months before this happened. He wasn't feeling his best, but he didn't think there was anything to be concerned about. He has never suffered from high blood pressure and didn't think he was at risk."
Though his mother passed away from heart issues, the source said that she was not as healthy as HArper. And while there is a genetic connection, Bob "always tried to live his life in the healthiest way possible to avoid this kind of incident."
Today, Harper is focused on moving forward to prevent further scares.
"It has definitely led him to reevaluate things and try to better understand how this happened," our insider shared. "Luckily, he is going to make a full recovery but obviously it is forcing Bob to make some important decisions about his future."