Why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Proving the Skeptics All Wrong

Sorry to have ever doubted you, J.Lo and A-Rod.

If everything is meant to be, or all roads lead to where you need to go, or everything happens for a reason, or whatever, perhaps Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were simply inevitable, like Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in Sleepless in Seattle.

Which means you can't linger too long on any pain, suffering or screw-ups that preceded this moment in time, and just remember that the obvious doesn't always present itself right away.