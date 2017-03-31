Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's New World Since Leaving the White House: A Rental House, Personal Twitter Accounts & SoulCycle

Does anyone have a better gig in life right now than the Obamas?

Judging by a quick glance at the current political climate around the world, compounded by the shock waves reverberating from Washington, D.C., every day...we're going to guess the answer is no.

After eight long years in the White House, President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, and their dogs, Bo and Sunny, moved out on Jan. 20 to make way for the incoming administration—and with that, off they went into the sunset, the now former first family relegated to the history books.

And though they're not going to be quite as past-tense as the 44th president had originally hoped that they would be, his retirement plan having taken a bit of a hit last November, the Obamas' first stop after boarding Marine One for the last time was Palm Springs, Calif., where they were greeted with rain—and from there...