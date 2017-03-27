Catfight on the Set! Why the Idea of a Juicy Feud Among Women Is Always an Irresistible Hollywood Story

Ryan Murphy deciding to delve into the tortured relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford might have seemed random at first glance.

But really, he could've pitched that idea any time—next month, 10 years ago, 10 years from now—and been perfectly in sync with what audiences are always in the mood to see.

There's just something about two (or more) women at odds with each other that proves irresistible every time. The interest—revived for some but new to most—in a 55-year-old beef between Crawford and Davis, brought back to life on Murphy's Feud via Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, is actually just a fresh chapter in a book that's only going to get longer.