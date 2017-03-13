New Doctor Who Trailer Gives Us the First Real Look at the New Companion & Peter Capaldi's Final Season

After nearly a year and a half, Doctor Who is finally about to return to our TV screens.
Season 10 is not only bringing us a new companion after the departure of Jenna Coleman, but it will also mark Peter Capaldi's final run on as the Doctor and Steven Moffat's final run as showrunner. This first trailer gives us a little taste of what we're in for, and it looks like a lot of fun.
"This is the gateway to everything that ever was," the Doctor tells Bill (Pearl Mackie), his new companion, but she doesn't seem all that impressed by the Tardis.
"It's like a...kitchen!" she says.
Just in the trailer, the Doctor, Bill, and Nardole (Matt Lucas) see the pyramids, the year 1814, a robot that speaks emojis, a dalek or two, and the return of Missy (Michelle Gomez), among many other things.
Capaldi announced earlier this year that season 10 of the series will be his last, saying,"I feel sad. I love Doctor Who, it's a fantastic program to work on. It's been a huge pleasure to work with a family. I can't praise the people I've worked with more highly, but I've always been somebody that did a lot of different things. But I've never done one job for three years. This is the first time I've done this, and I feel it's sort of time for me to move on to different challenges."
Moffat announced his departure over a year ago, and revealed that Broadchurch creator (and Doctor Who writer) Chris Chibnall would be taking over for him, starting in 2018 with season 11.
New companion Mackie joins the show with season 10 after Jenna Coleman left the show at the end of season 9.
Doctor Who returns Saturday, April 15 at 9 p.m. on BBC America.