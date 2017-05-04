Bachelor in Paradise Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Are Expecting a Baby Girl

UPDATE: Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper told People Thursday their first child will be a girl. Before finding out the sex, Tolbert said he wanted a boy. "Not that I don't want a girl," he said. "I actually want one of each. It's just, I'm going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I'd like to get it out of the way sooner." Roper jokingly added, ""He thinks I'm going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he's wrong on that."

There's about to be a baby in paradise!

Reality stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper are about to become first-time parents, the Bachelor in Paradise couple shared to Instagram on Wednesday. Jade captioned the sweet baby announcemet, "Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we've been keeping! We're already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one. #babyjanner #hanginthereTanner #eatingfortwotherightway"

After marrying in January 2016, the duo are expecting their first child together in September.

It seems they're getting every bit of their happily ever after following individual stints on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in 2015.