How The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper Is Changing His Life After Surviving Heart Attack

Bob Harper is taking control of his health in a whole new way.

More than a month after surviving a heart attack, The Biggest Loser star is making some lifestyle changes to ensure he doesn't experience another similar health scare in the future.

Instead of hitting the gym and breaking a sweat thanks to challenging routines, Bob is sticking to casual walks with his dog around New York City.

"I'm gonna miss doing #crossfitopen2017 this year with my #crossfitfamily," the 51-year-old recently shared on Instagram. "The only exercise I can do right now is walking KARL." Two weeks later and Bob began participating in cardiac rehab, which features 45 minutes of exercises.

"So today was my first day doing my #cardiacrehab which involved 15 min on this bike, 15 min of treadmill and 15min of the ergometer," he wrote on March 15. "I felt good and the doctors were happy with all of my readings. It just felt good to get a little bit of a sweat. I love all the support that I've been getting. You have no idea how helpful it is. Thank you. #heartattacksurvivor"

While he's always been conscious of what he eats, Bob has now been instructed to follow a Mediterranean Diet. When stepping out for a meal at Eataly NYC Flatiron in the Big Apple, Bob documented his approved meal for his followers.