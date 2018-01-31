A Snake, Surprise Las Vegas Vows and a Shaved Head: Revisiting Britney Spears' Most Shocking Moments

Diane Sawyer once asked Britney Spears, "Is this as far as you're going to go?"

It was 2003 and a 21-year-old Spears, fresh off the release of her fourth studio album In The Zone, sat down with the journalist to review all that had transpired in her whirlwind career up until that point.

"I remember reading once, you said, 'I'm not gonna do that Madonna thing and try to shock everybody," Sawyer continued.

"Never say never," the then-single pop star responded with a smirk.

In fact, just a few months earlier, she had famously kissed the fellow pop icon on the MTV Video Music Awards stage—a moment that would forever live in the annals of hallmark MTV moments. However, it was hardly the end of the singer's surprising public behavior. Instead, it was more of the beginning.

Here's a look back at the princess of pop's most shocking moments from when she was not a girl, not yet a woman.