Madonna Adopts 4-Year-Old Twins From Malawi

Madonna is officially a mother to two more children!
Though she denied the rumors last month, multiple outlets report the High Court from Malawi granted the 58-year-old singer the ability to adopt 4-year-old twin girls from the country on Tuesday. She appeared in court with her lawyer alongside the twins' father and uncle,who both witnessed the adoption.
Malawi's judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told People magazine the girls' mother died in August 2012, a week after giving birth to them.
"After their mother died, the children were looked after by their grandmother, who could not fully provide for them, so they were taken into an orphanage," Mvula explained.
According to The Guardian, the twins will be adopted from the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji, near the western border of Zambia, where her son David Banda lived prior to his own adoption. A government official will now travel with Madonna, the twins (named Stella and Esther) to the U.S. to ensure she can provide a suitable home for them.
Meanwhile, the adoption process in Malawi is nothing new to Madonna. Other than being a mother to Lourdes Leon, 20, and Rocco Ritchie, 16, she adopted 11-year-old son David Banda and daughter Mercy James from the country in 2008 and 2009.
She also founded the Raising Malawi organization more than a decade ago, working to fight against poverty among the nation's orphaned youth by building schools, strengthening hospitals and providing resources for orphans and impoverished children.
This year, the foundation plans to build Malawi's first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit, which will be named the the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.
Madonna's work in Malawi was a big factor in the adoption process for the twin girls.
"Madonna has been very close to Malawi," Mvula continued telling People. "She has been involved in so many projects and is currently helping to expand the children's ward at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. So Madonna has been coming to Malawi frequently. So it is not unusual to people in Malawi at all. They know Madonna very well in terms of the high-profile work she has done for the community."