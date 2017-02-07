Madonna Adopts 4-Year-Old Twins From Malawi

Madonna is officially a mother to two more children!

Though she denied the rumors last month, multiple outlets report the High Court from Malawi granted the 58-year-old singer the ability to adopt 4-year-old twin girls from the country on Tuesday. She appeared in court with her lawyer alongside the twins' father and uncle,who both witnessed the adoption.

Malawi's judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told People magazine the girls' mother died in August 2012, a week after giving birth to them.

"After their mother died, the children were looked after by their grandmother, who could not fully provide for them, so they were taken into an orphanage," Mvula explained.

According to The Guardian, the twins will be adopted from the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji, near the western border of Zambia, where her son David Banda lived prior to his own adoption. A government official will now travel with Madonna, the twins (named Stella and Esther) to the U.S. to ensure she can provide a suitable home for them.