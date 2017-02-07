Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen Step Out Together as it's Revealed Couple Is ''Working On Their Marriage''

Roger / AKM-GSI
Roger / AKM-GSI
Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen are giving their relationship another shot.
The retired NBA star and his wife of 19 years stepped out Monday night together for an evening at celeb-loved hotspot, The Nice Guy. A source confirms to E! News that these two are more than just friendly exes and, in fact, are "working on their marriage."
A separate insider tells us Larsa and Scottie acted like a couple throughout the night, and the 51-year-old athlete was a "complete gentleman," holding the door open for Larsa as they departed in the same car.
Kourtney Kardashianand LL Cool J joined the duo for the gathering, and earlier today, Scottie shared a group photo on Instagram that also included Larsa.
Snapchat
Larsa also took to Snapchat to show off a flashy new ring with the caption "My valentines present!" though it's still unclear as to whether or not Scottie gifted her with the sparkler.
Scottie filed for divorce in Oct. 2016, and shortly after, two 911 calls placed by Larsa surfaced, in which she claimed the former NBA star got verbally aggressive with her. No arrests were made after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to both domestic disturbance incidents.
At the time of their split, a source shared with us, "Scottie and Larsa have been separated for quite some time living separate lives. Scottie has been residing in Chicago where his businesses are while Larsa has been living in Miami full time raising their children."
The two share four children together.