Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why She's ''So Anxious'' to Perform in Front of Adele and Beyoncé at 2017 Grammys

Not many artists attend their first-ever Grammy Awards with a nomination and performance slot, but then again not every artist is Kelsea Ballerini.

As the country music darling prepares for Sunday's festivities, she recently sat down exclusively with E! News and dished about her nerves going into music's biggest night. "I've never even been to the Grammys before so I'm just like the fangirl that has seen it on TV every year and watched it as a fan," she shared, adding, " To be able to go this year and have a reason to go this year is insane."

Ballerini will face-off against The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, Chance the Rapper and Anderson .Paak for the Best New Artist honor, but as she told us, the 23-year-old is just thankful for the recognition.

"Being nominated in of the big four categories, it's one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me. I'm really excited, really nervous, but I'm glad to kick it off up here in New York," Kelsea explained.