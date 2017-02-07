Where Would Academy Award Nominees Ruth Negga, Lucas Hedges and Naomie Harris Put Their Oscar Statues If They Win?

After debating about whether she'd put it in her office or her front room, the actress decided, "In the hallway so it's the first thing everyone sees when they come in!"

Lucas Hedges—nominated for Best Supporting Actor in Manchester By the Sea—said he'd store it with his other awards.

"I grew up playing squash. I have all these squash trophies in my room…I was like third in the country," he explained. "Granted I was like 13 and a hundred people play squash…But it would go right alongside my squash trophies."

Ruth Negga, on the other hand, decided she'd rather give it to someone more responsible than her...her mother!

The actress is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Loving and revealed, "Oh gosh. I'd give it to my mom because she keeps all my stuff...I'd have to because I travel so much so I just leave things. My Oscar would [probably disappear]. Someone responsible has to be in charge!"