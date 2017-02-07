Gisele Bündchen Begs Tom Brady to Retire From Football: Here's What He Has to Say

After watching his fifth Super Bowl win on Sunday, Gisele Bundchen is hoping her hubby Tom Brady will put his football days behind him.

Yes, the supermodel is asking the New England Patriots quarterback to retire...but what are his thoughts?

Brady, 39, joined SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday and got to talking with host Jim Miller about his future in the sport as well as his plans for retirement.

"If it was up to my wife she would have me retire today," the football GOAT laughed. "She told me that last night three times."