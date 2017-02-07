Gisele Bündchen Begs Tom Brady to Retire From Football: Here's What He Has to Say

After watching his fifth Super Bowl win on Sunday, Gisele Bundchen is hoping her hubby Tom Brady will put his football days behind him.
Yes, the supermodel is asking the New England Patriots quarterback to retire...but what are his thoughts?
Brady, 39, joined SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday and got to talking with host Jim Miller about his future in the sport as well as his plans for retirement.
"If it was up to my wife she would have me retire today," the football GOAT laughed. "She told me that last night three times."
Luckily for all you Patriots fans, he had to tell her no.
"I said, 'Too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now,'" he explained, adding, "You know, I feel like I can still do it, and if you love what you do and you're capable of doing it then, I mean, I'd be so bored if I wasn't going out there, knowing that I could still do it. So I'm going to work hard to be ready to go and I still plan on playing for a long time."
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Now, don't go getting too mad at Bündchen for suggesting Brady head for retirement—she's one of his major good luck charms!
In fact, we have to give her credit as MVF (Most Valuable Fan) from the 2017 Super Bowl after watching her continue to have hope even when her hubby's team was down by three touchdowns. She continued cheering for them from the press box, and low and behold, they ended up coming back, going into overtime and taking the win.
Ahead of the big game, she also gave her man a protection necklace to help prevent him from getting hit.
"She always says, 'Throw the ball really fast!' So That's what I try to do," Brady told reporters in a press conference last week.
Therefore, we should probably thank her for his excellent comeback during the Super Bowl game!