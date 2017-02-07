See Amy Schumer's Family Vacation Go Wrong in New Snatched Trailer

Amy Schumer has us laughing again.

The latest trailer for Schumer's new flick Snatched which premiered Tuesday morning. The movie teams up the Trainwreck star with Goldie Hawn and has the two playing a polar-opposite mother-daughter duo whose vacation in Ecuador takes a chaotic turn.

The trailer is full of Schumer gems. The scene is set when Amy snaps a random selfie with a hot stranger in a bar, to whom she has to admit that she's not vacationing in Ecuador with her boyfriend. Nope—she's here with her mom.

Other highlights include her attempts to persuade Hawn to quit trying to cover her in sunscreen (a familiar mom move). Shortly after, a tour guide insists that one in four tourists are kidnapped, which Schumer doesn't buy. At first.