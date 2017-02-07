Tracy Morgan Plans to Dress Up Like Rob Kardashian to Make a Baby With His Wife

Tracy Morgan is busy channeling reality television's biggest stars in his bedroom.

Nearly three years since his life-threatening car crash, the comedian is back in full force—in perhaps more ways than one. During an interview on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show Tuesday, the star explained how he recently purchased and is in the process of renovating a $20 million house. However, Morgan has even more plans for his new home.

"When we move in, we're gonna have another baby," he said on set. "We're starting tonight."