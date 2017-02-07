Pink Wants Everyone to Stop Comparing Her to Lady Gaga

Pink is putting the fire out before it even has a chance to ignite.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" songstress took to Instagram Monday to speak out about the comparisons being made between her past performances and Lady Gaga's aerial performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.

"For the record: Let's squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing..." Pink began. "Lady Gaga killed it yesterday. Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people. Let's celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn't! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years!"