Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU Costars Reveal What it Was Like Having Her as Director on 400th Episode

Cecil B. Hargitay is back. Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay stepped behind the camera once again to direct an episode of the long-running NBC series—but it wasn't just any episode—Hargitay helmed the series' landmark 400th episode,"Motherly Love."

"Mariska as a director is fantastic," SVU star Peter Scanavino told E! News. "Because she's first an actor and she can bring that sensibility to directing."

In the episode, a teen boy uses a rifle to stop an assault on his mother. Because this is Law & Order: SVU, there are twists, like the fact that the teen knows his target. The guest cast includes Sarah Wynter, Aaron Sanders, Delaney Williams, Gage Polchlopek, Jason Bowen, Jenna Stern, Benton Greene, Daniel Cosgrove, Chantal Jean-Pierre, Olivia Sargent and Donald Dasg. It's a complicated case with a master behind the lens.