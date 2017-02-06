Jane the Virgin Just Did the Unthinkable & Killed [Spoiler]

Are you stunned? Because we're stunned!

Jane the Virgin is one of those shows known for lightness, happiness, positive attitudes, and sure, the occasional dangerous criminal, but it is not typically known for killing people we love...until tonight.

After he survived that gun shot on his wedding night, Michael (Brett Dier) had seemed to be out of the woods, but it turns out there were still complications from being shot, and tonight his heart gave out. Just like the narrator has been hinting all season long, Michael is dead.

And that's not even the only twist, because the episode also jumped the show three years into the future where Jane's son Mateo, now 4 1/2 years old, was getting ready to go to a wedding with his mom (Gina Rodriguez).