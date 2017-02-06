Ed Sheeran Admits He Feels "Pretty Good" About Marriage Amid Relationship With Cherry Seaborn

INFphoto.com
INFphoto.com
We're just thinking out loud here, but Ed Sheeran may be ready to get engaged sooner than we first thought.
As the "Castle on the Hill" singer continues to support his latest album Divide, the talented artist stopped by KIISFM's Kyle and Jackie O Show.
In between discussing music and his famous friends, Ed briefly opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.
"She lives three or four miles away from me where I grew up," he shared with the radio hosts via the Daily Mail. "And we live together now, we just got cats."
When asked about expanding the family in the future, Ed responded, "Yeah, potentially. I would like some kids."
The radio team took it one step further by asking if this relationship is a "marriage thing." Ed added, "I'm pretty...yeah I feel pretty good about it."
While the Hollywood couple has tried to keep their romantic life private, the pair was able to celebrate their one-year anniversary last July during Taylor Swift's summer party.
As the "Shake It Off" singer posed for a photo with her BFF Abigail Anderson, fans spotted Ed and his girlfriend sharing a kiss underneath the banner "Happy 1st Ed-Iver-Cherry!"
While Ed obviously thinks very highly of his girlfriend, there's another familiar face that the Grammy winner admires from afar. Yes, we're talking about Ryan Reynolds.
During Taylor's Fourth of July party, Ed was given the chance to hang out with the Deadpool star. Let's just say they hit it off real quick.
"I ended up broing down with him," Ed explained. "I walked into a party and he was there and I was like I'm attaching myself to him for the night because he was dead cool. He's very fun."