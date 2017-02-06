Billie Lourd Is ''Finding the Funny'' With Close Friends and Vacation After Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Passing

Billie Lourdis staying focused on the positive.

In the six weeks after her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away unexpectedly, the Scream Queens star has found solace in the comfort of her closest friends and a few getaways. On Monday, Billie shared a new photo to her Instagram of herself posing, arms outstretched and holding a sheer maxi skirt, posing by a lake.

"#blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside #bythebayou #findingthefunny," Billie, 24, captioned the snapshot.

It appears the actress's rumored boyfriend and co-star Taylor Lautner is taking care of Billie's dog while she is away. Lourd commented "Missin my baes" on an Instagram photo posted by Lautner earlier today, which featured the actor posing with the adorable pooch.

Just last week, Billie thanked her friends and family for their ongoing support during what has to be an especially tough time.