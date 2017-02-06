Billie Lourd Is ''Finding the Funny'' With Close Friends and Vacation After Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Passing

Billie Lourdis staying focused on the positive.
In the six weeks after her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away unexpectedly, the Scream Queens star has found solace in the comfort of her closest friends and a few getaways. On Monday, Billie shared a new photo to her Instagram of herself posing, arms outstretched and holding a sheer maxi skirt, posing by a lake.
"#blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside #bythebayou #findingthefunny," Billie, 24, captioned the snapshot.
It appears the actress's rumored boyfriend and co-star Taylor Lautner is taking care of Billie's dog while she is away. Lourd commented "Missin my baes" on an Instagram photo posted by Lautner earlier today, which featured the actor posing with the adorable pooch.
Just last week, Billie thanked her friends and family for their ongoing support during what has to be an especially tough time.
"This group of onesie clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world #gratefulfortheirgreatness #friendsfindingthefunny," Billie wrote alongside the group photo.
Lautner as well as Billie's stepfather Bruce Bozzi, who is married to her dad and Fisher's ex Bryan Lourd, were both present for the photo opp. As E! News exclusively reported, Billie and her might-be leading man also enjoyed a private Kings Of Leon concert together last Monday.
Shortly after Carrie and Debbie's devastating deaths and joint funeral, Lautner accompanied Billie on a trip to Cabo San Lucas.
As for "finding the funny," Billie is taking a page out of her beloved mom's handbook to life. Sharing a childhood photo of the pair, Lourd quoted the Star Wars icon as saying, "'If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable.'"
She added, "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."