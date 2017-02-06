David Hasselhoff Reveals the Important Baywatch Advice He Gave to Dwayne Johnson

There's only one Mitch Buchannon.

Well, there was. Now there are going to be two—but instead of being uptight about passing the baton to the new Baywatch crew, David Hasselhoffis instead sharing the infinite wisdom he acquired in 220 episodes of TV lifesaving in the original 1990s-era series.

The star from the original Baywatch chatted with E! News at the 2017 DGA Awards over the weekend, revealing to us what he passed on to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson—who is playing the more simply spelled Mitch Buchanan in the remake—about getting the character right.

The actors talked about the role while on set, where Hasselhoff—who has an as-yet undefined cameo in the movie—told the Rock that the secret was...wait for it...