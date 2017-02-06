Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Niece Maddie Aldridge's ATV Accident

Britney Spears is asking her fans for all of their prayers after her niece, Maddie Aldridge, was involved in a traumatic ATV accident near her home in Louisiana.

"Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," the pop icon posted on Twitter this afternoon.

E! News just confirmed that Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter is currently in "stable but critical condition" at a New Orleans hospital after the accident took place Sunday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department released more details to E! News regarding the incident, revealing she had crashed the Polaris off-roading vehicle into a pond just 100 yards away from where her family—including Jamie Lynn and her step-father Jamie Watson—was standing and watching her ride.