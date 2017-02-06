Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Aldridge in ''Stable but Critical Condition'' After Tragic ATV Accident

More details have emerged regarding Britney Spears' niece, Maddie Aldridge.
E! News can confirm Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter is in "stable but critical condition" at a New Orleans hospital after getting into a tragic ATV crash in Kentwood, La., on Sunday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department released more details to E! News regarding the incident, revealing she had crashed the Polaris off-roading vehicle into a pond just 100 yards away from where her family—including Jamie Lynn and her step-father Jamie Watson—was standing and watching her ride.
According to the report, Maddie had turned the ATV to the right in order to to avoid running over a drainage ditch located near the pond. However, in doing so, she over-corrected, causing her to crash the ATV into the pond and was instantly submerged with the vehicle.
Chloe Rice/Disney
We're told that, within seconds, Jamie Lynn, her husband and other family members ran over and jumped into the pond in an attempt to rescue the child, but they couldn't release her as she was trapped and secured by her seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. Fortunately, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived within two minutes and were able to free Maddie.
A source tells E! News CPR was performed on the young girl before she was taken to the nearby hospital.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Maddie and the rest of the Spears family.