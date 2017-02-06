Chris Harrison Teases Major Bachelor Shake-Up That Will Rattle Nick Viall

Everything is about to change on The Bachelor, according to host Chris Harrison.

If you've felt like star Nick Viall hasn't had to make any truly tough decisions yet on this season of The Bachelor, you're not alone in thinking that. Chris Harrison agrees, but he also says that we're about to see things get much tougher for the (former) software salesman.

"The next two weeks are massive," Harrison told E! News over the phone. "They are massive as far as emotion and the entire show changes and shifts in these two weeks. Nick has a very tough time coming up."

Apparently, it's all thanks to a thrown wrench in the form of a date.