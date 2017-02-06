Best Lady Gaga Memes From the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show

There's no denying Lady Gaga absolutely crushed the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, but even the best performances can't fool the Internet.

Even though Mother Monster flew, flipped, danced and sang, the Internet managed to turn some parts of her show into hilarious memes that instantly went viral. Even past Super Bowl performer Katy Perry, who tweeted her obsession with Gaga's performance, couldn't help but ask for more memes and gifs. "I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga," Perry tweeted.

In honor of Gaga's great performance, we've rounded up the Internet's best and funniest memes and GIFs.