Is Meghan Markle's Ring a Subtle Nod to Prince Harry?

LDNPIX / MEGA
Love is in the air—and possibly on Meghan Markle's right hand.
Amid a trip to London to visit boyfriend Prince Harry, the 35-year-old Suits star was spotted on Sunday browsing local flower shops near Kensington Palace—a recurring pastime for the California native. The actress, who is staying with the 32-year-old royal at his palace cottage, ultimately made her purchase and carted off two leafy bouquets. However, what was on her finger sparked as much attention as what she was holding in her fingers. On her right hand, Markle was sporting a gold band with what appears to be an "H" design. Could the ring be a subtle ode to her royal beau?
While it seems it's all just a simple coincidence, the actress has been spotted wearing a necklace with the letters "H" and "M" on one strand, so she has paid tribute to her boyfriend with her baubles before.
When the two are apart, they've also been seen with matching blue beaded bracelets around their wrists. Those who accessorize together, stay together—is that how the saying goes?
If the matching jewelry isn't enough of an indication of their budding romance, the duo were spotted holding hands together on the streets of West London on Wednesday as they enjoyed a date night out at Soho House. Since they are rarely photographed together, the casual display of affection was a major indication of their strengthening romance.
"Harry is truly in love," an insider explained to E! News. "They're very serious."
Serious enough to tie the knot? "Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before," a source shared with E! News in December. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes, but that's not where the relationship is at right now."
While the couple is separated by an ocean, they do manage to do some jet-setting as a couple when their schedules allow. After wrapping filming for her television show in late 2016, Markle joined Prince Harry in London to ring in the new year and then the two traveled to Norway for sunsets in the snow and whale watching.
"The problem with Harry is when he falls, he falls hard," the insider added. "He goes in big time."