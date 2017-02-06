Sofia Vergara Wraps Ellen DeGeneres' Belated Birthday Gift in Her Boobs

Sofia Vergara had some making up to do!

The Modern Family star realized she accidentally forgot Ellen DeGeneres' birthday on January 26, so when she visited The Ellen Show Monday, she had to think quick on her feet to make it up to her.

She decided upon two, used Head and Shoulder travel shampoos, which she cleverly wrapped...in her boobs! 

"I forgot your birthday. It was, like, a couple of weeks ago, no?" she asked Degeneres before pulling the bottles out of her cleavage. "But I brought you a little gift because I was thinking of you. I went to Bora Bora so I used two days of if, but I think you have leftover like two or three days for when you travel." 

"Thank you so much, they're nice and warm!" DeGeneres laughed.

"Why do you need to bother with a purse when you have gigantic boobs, no?!" Vergara quipped. 

And speaking of birthdays, the actress also dished some details about her hubby Joe Maganiello's "Joechella" themed 40th birthday, which they threw last month.

"It was great. It wasn't that big, it was only like 150 people," she revealed with a sarcastic smile. "It was fun for him. He did what he wanted to do. He only allowed me to do a little bit of decoration, nothing crazy. I just got balloons, flowers and the cake, and he took care of the rest."

She continued, "He had a band from the '80s, and he had good food and alcohol and his friends. He only let me invite a couple of friends. I love the friends and I love to see him happy and I love that he's getting old."

Meanwhile, Vergara also played a little game of "Guess the Emoji," which did not really go in her favor. Hilarious nonetheless, check it out in the video below!

