Queen Elizabeth II Glistens in Diamonds and Sapphires for Jubilee Portrait

David Bailey/Press Association Images
Queen Elizabeth II is ringing in her sapphire jubilee with the most fitting accessories.
On the 65th anniversary of her accession to the British throne, the 90-year-old monarch appears in a reissued portrait in honor of the special anniversary.
It would not be a sapphire jubilee without a few actual sapphires, so the queen is sporting diamond-encrusted blue stones gifted to her by her father, King George VI, for her wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947. After George's death in 1952, a then-25-year-old Elizabeth assumed the throne.
Following with the color scheme, the royal also dons a blue dress with complementary floral beading while silver curls frame her face. The portrait was originally taken in 2014 by photographer David Bailey.
"She has very kind eyes with a mischievous glint," the photographer said of the queen. "I've always liked strong women, and she is a very strong woman."
Press Association via AP Images
In honor of the occasion, Westminster Abbey rang in the day with a series of bells to recognize the queen's 65 years of service and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute in London. Meanwhile, the queen remained in private at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
Queen Elizabeth II is England's first monarch to achieve a sapphire jubilee. She also became Britain's longest reigning living monarch to date in September 2015.
While the royal has been at work for six decades, she has lightened her work load in recent months after announcing plans to stand down from 25 of her patronages by the end of 2016. Not to fret, she still remains a patron of roughly 600 organizations.
Meanwhile, the queen fell ill with a heavy cold over the winter holidays, sparking a touch of concern before publicly reemerging just in time for the new year.
"Most Britains alive today don't remember any other monarch," royal expert Victoria Arbiter said of the queen on Today. "I think they all assume the Queen is just going to live forever. She's like the Energizer Bunny."