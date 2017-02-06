You Have to See the Stranger Things Cast's Adorable Reaction to Their Season 2 Teaser

YouTube
Forget returning to the Upside Down, it looks like our world is going to get turned upside down by Stranger Things season two. Netflix released the first teaser and announced the premiere date\—Halloween 2017—during the Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons and naturally the pint-sized stars of Stranger Things took to social media to hype the event even more.
In a video posted by Noah Schnapp—that's Will Byers, the boy who survived the Upside Down (But is he unscathed? Remember what he coughed up in the last bit of the season one finale?)—the cast reacted to the commercial pretty much the same way fans around the country did. There's lots of screaming, gasping and hands over mouths. Schnapp posted the video with an accurate description: "Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!!"
The teaser features new footage, including the return of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who was last seen taking the Demogorgon back to the Upside Down. Hopper (David Harbour) left her Eggos, so you know she had sustenance. But how does being in the Upside Down change her? Season two takes place in 1984, a year after the events of season one. And yes, that's Will strapped to a chair. How about that giant monster?
"In season one, Will is in danger," Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer told EW. "And season two, it's the town. The stakes escalate in that way."
In addition to your season one favorites like Winona Ryder and Gaten Matarazzo, season two will feature several new faces. Sean Astin of Lord of the Rings will play Bob Newby, a former classmate of Joyce and Hopper. Mad About You star Paul Reiser is a Department of Energy executive who is put in charge of keeping the lid on the events of season one and Linnea Berthelsen will play Roman, a mysterious woman who comes to Hawkins. Viewers will also meet, Sadie Sink as Max, a young girl with a complicated history and Dacre Montgomery will play Billy, Max's older stepbrother.
Stranger Things season two debuts Tuesday, Oct. 31 on Netflix.