Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-Year-Old Daughter Hospitalized After ATV Accident: Report

An off-roading accident left Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge seriously injured on Sunday night, according to a report.

The 8-year-old was riding in a Polaris off road vehicle, more commonly called an ATV, in Kentwood, La., when it flipped over into a pond. TMZ reported Aldrige was submerged under water for several minutes and unconscious before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

According to the website, Jamie Lynn was not with her daughter at the time of the accident, which reportedly occurred amidst a hunting expedition. Spears co-parents Maddie with her ex-fiancé, Casey Aldrige.