Stranger Things Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed With Super Bowl Teaser

Things are about to get even Stranger for Joyce, Hopper, Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas with the second season of the fan-favorite Netflix series. The first teaser for Stranger Things season two premiered during the 2017 Super Bowl, announcing season two will debut on October 31. Yep, Halloween.

In the trailer, fans got a glimpse at what's happening in Hawkins, Indiana one year after the events of Stranger Things season one. It's now 1984, Ghostbusters (original flavor, the first movie came out the summer of 1984) mania has hit and things are…normal? Yeah, right. Glimpses of new footage were introduced by an old Eggo commercial. You know why.