Hamilton's Original Schuyler Sisters Give Luke Bryan a Run for His Money at the 2017 Super Bowl

Luke Bryan was a bit outshone ahead of the 2017 Super Bowl.

While the country singer did a fine job singing the National Anthem to kick off the big game on Sunday From the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, it was Hamilton's original trio of Schuyler sisters that made headlines.

Reuniting on the field ahead of Bryan's "Star Spangled Banner," Renee Elise Goldberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmne Cephas Jones gave the 72,000 football fans in the crowd and millions of viewers quite the surprise with their harmonious rendition of "America the Beautiful."