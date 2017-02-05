Luke Bryan Kicks Off 2017 Super Bowl With National Anthem

The 2017 Super Bowl is Luke Bryan's kind of night.

Kicking things off from the NRG Stadium in Houston, Tex. was the country superstar, who had the honor of singing the National Anthem. Dressed casually in a pair of denim jeans, black jacket and a graphic T-shirt, Bryan nailed the performance and brought the more than 72,000 football fans in attendance to their feet.

The chart-topping recording artist definitely set the tone for what is sure to be an unforgettable face off between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Not to mention Lady Gaga's upcoming halftime performance, which is set to include several outfit changes and an airbound entrance.

Like Gaga, Bryan recently told Rolling Stone he's spent quite a bit of time preparing for the coveted gig. "I've kind of just been hanging around the house, singing," he dished. "Singing in the stairwell, singing in the shower, singing for my boys. I just tried to get a lot of—I know it sounds like a sports reference—but get a lot of reps in."