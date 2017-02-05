John Legend Not Invited to Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian's Book Club?

Kim Kardashian revealed last week that she and pals Chrissy Teigen and hairstylist Jen Atkin were starting a book club and Teigen's husband, John Legend, may be feeling a little left out.

"I don't know if I was invited!" he told E! News' Miriam Isa, laughing. "I didn't see my name on the tweet. I think it might be just the ladies."

Legend made his comments Friday at the LIFEWTR: Art After Dark pre-Super Bowl LI party at Club Nomadic in Houston. He and Teigen attended the bash together. On Saturday, the two returned to the club for the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert, which featured a massive performance from Taylor Swift.