Lauren Conrad Steps Out and Showcases Her Baby Bump in a Lace Dress

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff
Hi, future Mama L.C.!
Pregnant The Hills alum and fashion designer Lauren Conrad made a rare public appearance Saturday at the Los Angeles outdoor shopping center The Grove to open a pop-up shop for her The Little Market fair trade handmade goods and to attend Rebecca Minkoff's "See Now, Buy Now" fashion show.
Conrad covered her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder white lace frock, chunky tan wooden sandals and also sported sunglasses.
Other celebrity attendees include 90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord, Camila Alves, Entourage alum Emmanuelle Chriqui, Once Upon a Time's Jessica Stam and Jamie Chung, American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga and Parenthood's Erika Christensen.