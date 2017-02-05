EXCLUSIVE!

Taylor Swift Heats Up Super Bowl Weekend With Massive Performance That Includes Her and Zayn Malik's Song

Taylor Swift

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Lady Gaga may be headlining the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but Taylor Swift delighted fans with a performance of a whopping 17 songs the night before the big game.

At the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic in Houston, Swift treated the audience to a medley of tracks such as "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and live debuts of her duet with Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," and "Better Man," which she wrote for "Little Big Town." She also performed an acoustic version of another song she helped write, her now-ex Calvin Harris and Rihanna's "This Is What You Came For."

Taylor Swift

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Swift, who wore a sparkling, fringed black Versace romper, told the crowd she knows Malik wanted to sing their duet together onstage and was "so sad" he was not present but hoped the audience could sing his verses.

"I am so excited because I never sang this live," she said.

Swift also said her performance marked her only concert in 2017 and asked the crowd to be loud.

The singer was introduced by DJ and actress Ruby Rose and began her set at 11:30 p.m. Her show, during which she also performed on a sparkling piano, lasted almost two hours.

 

Several celebs were spotted in the crowd at the concert, including Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, who appeared cuddly together while standing and also sitting on a couch. The model sang along to the songs.

Lea Michele was also spotted getting cozy with a mystery guy while singing along to the tracks.

Chris Evans and The Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner were also spotted, having drinks while watching Swift's performance.

