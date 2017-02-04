Jennifer Lopez Posts Cryptic Message About "Timing": Is She Talking About You-Know-Who?

Oh no, what happened J.Lo?

Jennifer Lopezposted on her Instagram page Saturday a cryptic message in the form of a popular inspirational quote usually attributed to heartache and breakups: "Timing is everything. If it's meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."

The actress and singer offered no further comment.

J.Lo was most recently linked romantically to Drake. On Wednesday, she bumped into her ex, Beau "Casper" Smart, on a night out with BFF Leah Remini. A source told E! News the two are friends and "are not back together or romantic in any capacity."

The source added that J.Lo and Drake "are still hanging out." The two have not commented.