Scott Disick Parties With Even More Women in Miami

Scott Disick has become quite the playboy this week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star partied with his entourage and three blonde woman Thursday night. They all arrived together in the same SUV and then entered the Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel. The group later headed to a nightclub, E! News has learned. They partied until early Friday.

One of the women wore a red mini dress, while another sported a black mini dress and matching thigh-high boots. A third was dressed in a black baggy top and tiny denim shorts and also wore black thigh-high boots.