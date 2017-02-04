Lady Gaga Chats With Her Grandma While Preparing for Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Instagram Stories
Lady Gaga is getting ready to take the stage at Super Bowl LI this Sunday. But first, a quick FaceTime with Grandma.
The pop star on Saturday posted Instagram Stories showing her preparing for her Halftime Show performance. Among them was a video of her sitting in a black robe, getting her hair and makeup done and chatting with her grandmother.
"Grandma Ronnie, hi!" the singer said.
"Oh, Honey, you look so beautiful," her grandmother replied.
"Thank you!" Lady Gaga said.
Her grandmother's favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game two weeks ago. The Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI.
Lady Gaga also posted a video of her and her male backup dancers rehearsing, with her wearing a white T-shirt and black leggings and them wearing black and white track suits, a video of her working out alone and a photo of her sitting while wearing a red, blue and silver jacket—the Patriots' team colors.
CNN reported Saturday the Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature hundreds of lit-up drones, marking the first time unmanned aerial aircraft will appear at the annual NFL championship game. Organizers have not commented.