Lady Gaga Chats With Her Grandma While Preparing for Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selma Blair

Selma Blair Thanks Fans for Support After Describing Public Breakdown Over Gas Pump Incident

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Posts Cryptic Message About "Timing": Is She Talking About You-Know-Who?

Kate Beckinsale, Sarah Silverman

Here's What Happened When an Instagram Commenter Mistakingly Thought Kate Beckinsale Was Sarah Silverman's Mom

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI Prep

Instagram Stories

Lady Gaga is getting ready to take the stage at Super Bowl LI this Sunday. But first, a quick FaceTime with Grandma.

The pop star on Saturday posted Instagram Stories showing her preparing for her Halftime Show performance. Among them was a video of her sitting in a black robe, getting her hair and makeup done and chatting with her grandmother.

"Grandma Ronnie, hi!" the singer said.

"Oh, Honey, you look so beautiful," her grandmother replied.

"Thank you!" Lady Gaga said.

Photos

Lady Gaga's One-of-a-Kind Street Style

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI Prep

Instagram Stories

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI Prep

Instagram Stories

Her grandmother's favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game two weeks ago. The Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI.

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI Prep

Instagram Stories

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI Prep

Instagram Stories

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI Prep

Instagram Stories

Lady Gaga also posted a video of her and her male backup dancers rehearsing, with her wearing a white T-shirt and black leggings and them wearing black and white track suits, a video of her working out alone and a photo of her sitting while wearing a red, blue and silver jacket—the Patriots' team colors.

CNN reported Saturday the Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature hundreds of lit-up drones, marking the first time unmanned aerial aircraft will appear at the annual NFL championship game. Organizers have not commented.

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Super Bowl , 2017 Super Bowl , Sports , Top Stories , Music