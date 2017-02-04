Grey's Anatomy Stars Spoof Beyoncé's Pregnancy Photo Brilliantly

A video posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

"This is amazing," Pompeo tells Luddington, who is getting her hair styled as she kneels in front of a flower display wearing a maroon bra and blue underwear. "You are pregnant at the same time as Beyoncé. When is that ever going to happen again, Camilla?"

"I just feel a little bit weird. Don't you think you're taking this directing thing too far?" Luddington asks, looking uncomfortable.

"No, you look amazing. You're glowing," Pompeo says. "Isn't she glowing?"

"Yes!" people around them reply.

"Okay, veil!" Pompeo orders.

A short black veil is then dumped on Luddington's head as she continues to look uncomfortable.

"Amazing!" Pompeo says. "Great! I love it."

The actress later wrote on Instagram, "We can't help but act a fool#welovebeyonce filmed and directed by @therealdebbieallen @camillaluddington@hairtheshaway #greysanatomy."