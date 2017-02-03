Did Selena Gomez Just Give Us a Sneak Peek of Her New Music?

Selena Gomez is hinting at some new music, and we already feel another hit on the horizon...

The 24-year-old posted a few videos on her Instagram account, providing her followers with snippets of what appeared to be new music.

Now we've learned it is, indeed, new music! Many of SelGo's fans found out she registered a song called "It Ain't Me" with the ASCAP earlier this week.

And it gets better.

Not only is her name attached to it, but it was co-written by the famous Norwegian DJ, Kygo, as well as Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt—the trio behind DJ Snake and Justin Bieber's smash hit "Let Me Love You."