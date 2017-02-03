Amal Clooney Celebrates 39th Birthday With George Clooney and His Parents in Spain

LagenciaNews/MEGA
LagenciaNews/MEGA
Amal Clooney has a reason to celebrate this Friday.
The international human rights lawyer turned 39 today. And instead of having a star-studded party in Hollywood, Amal decided to ring in the special day with close family in Spain.
This afternoon, the birthday girl was spotted leaving Barcelona with George Clooney and his parents.
Amal kept things fashionable in an all-black ensemble with leopard print boots. In comparison, George kept things casual in denim jeans and a black leather jacket.
As for what brought this family unit to Spain, it appears Amal was in town to speak at the ADP ReThink Human Capital Management conference. The discussion was moderated by George's dad Nick Clooney.
Earlier in the week, both George and Amal were also spotted grabbing dinner together at Spain's swanky Rooftop Smokehouse Restaurant.
It's been another special year for Amal who continues finding success with her career while also making some time for romance.
After the couple celebrated their second year of marriage in September, George revealed their not-so-Hollywood plans.
"It's very big news. Very, very big celebration—fireworks," he joked to E! News' Erin Lim. "Ok, I made dinner. I don't think she's ever quite impressed with my cooking."
And while Amal's fame continues to rise, the lawyer tries to look at the positives such as spreading the word on important causes to the masses.
"I think it's wonderful that celebrities would choose to spend their time or energy or the spotlight that they have to raise awareness about these causes," she recently shared with NBC News. "I don't really see myself in the same way because I'm still doing the same job that I used to before. If there's more attention paid for whatever reason to that, then I think that's good."