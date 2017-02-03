Edie Falco Joins Law & Order: True Crime—The Menendez Murders

Edie Falco is returning to TV. The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie star is the first person to join the cast of Law & Order: True Crime—The Menendez Murders, NBC's new series about the Lyle and Erik Menendez , brothers convicted of killing their brothers. Falco will play defense attorney Leslie Abramson in the first installment of Dick Wolf's new anthology series.

"I've known Edie for more than two decades," Wolf said in a statement. "Our working relationship started when she was among an elite group of actors who made multiple appearances as defense attorneys on Law & Order in the early '90s. Edie was at the top of that list. She did a fabulous job on Law & Order and, as Leslie Abramson, will knock the role out of the park."